Koenigsegg Agera RS1 Bows in New York

Koenigsegg remains one of our favorite hypercar manufacturers. The products that come out of Angelholm, Sweden are among some of the most well-engineered hypercars on the market, and that includes Koenigsegg’s Agera RS, which features the brand’s in-house built twin-turbocharged 5.0-liter V-8 engine producing 1,360 hp and 1,011 lb-ft of torque, as is the case with the Agera RS1 featured here.

The RS1 was named by its owner and his son, who both were “intensively involved in the entire specification and build process,” according to Koenigsegg’s press release. The exterior of the car features an Arctic White paint over the Koenigsegg’s carbon-fiber bodywork, and highlights finished in a “specially selected” shade of blue that compliments the RS1’s interior, which is completed in blue Alcantara, black anodized aluminum, and contrasting carbon fiber.

The RS1’s 1 MegaWatt of power (1,360 hp) is sent through the car’s 7-speed paddle shift transmission to the rear wheels and the rear wheels alone. Unlike other hypercars, the Porsche 918 Spyder and Bugatti Chiron, every ounce of the Agera RS’s power is sent to the 345 section rear tires.

All that power allows the Agera RS RS1 to go from a standstill to 62 mph in just 2.8 seconds, and on to 186 mph in just 12.3 seconds, or 1.3 seconds faster to 186 mph than Bugatti’s 1,500 hp, all-wheel drive Chiron.

However, the Agera RS isn’t just a straight-line speed-demon, as according to Koenigsegg’s testing, the Agera RS can hit 1.8g lateral g through corners thanks to the car’s elongated front and rear double wishbone suspension, active damping, and active aerodynamics.

Even cooler is that, as with all Koenigsegg’s, the Agera RS has a removable roof allowing drivers to turn their hardtop hypercar into an open-top roadster. Yet, even though you can remove the car’s roof, the car’s chassis retains its stiffness and performance thanks to its ultra-stiff carbon-fiber chassis.

Koenigsegg is only building a total of 25 Agera RSs. Only a select few will come to the U.S., each costing more than $2 million, but that’s without all the little personal details most buyers choose to select.

However, even if you had $2 million burning in your back pocket, you wouldn’t be able to buy one as the Agera RS has been sold out since January of last year. However, if you want a Koenigsegg of your own, we hear that the company’s Regera hypercar still has a few slots available for a cool $1.9 million a piece.