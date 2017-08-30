Kia Teases Sexy Shooting Brake Concept for Frankfurt

a href="http://www.automobilemag.com/news/kia-stonic-unveiled-europe/">Kia will show off a dazzling new concept vehicle in Frankfurt, but it’s unlikely we’ll ever see it arrive in production form here in the U.S.

At the Frankfurt Motor Show, Kia will debut a concept that previews the styling of a future “extended hot hatch.” Kia says the vehicle provides clues on what to expect on a possible new member of the Cee’d family of small cars sold in Europe.

Currently, Kia has the standard Cee’d small hatch as well as a GT and Sportswagon version. The hotted-up, three-door Pro_cee’d and Pro_cee’d GT hatches are also available.

The concept was penned at Kia’s European design center in Frankfurt. The new vehicle “retains the athleticism of the current Pro_cee’d model, while combining its striking visual presence with a dash of real-world versatility,” the automaker said in a release.

This concept has us smitten just as much as the GT and GT4 Stinger concepts did when they came out a few years back. Although this shooting brake likely won’t make its way to the U.S. market, it’s always possible we’ll some of its design cues on future Kia products.

Kia will debut the concept September 12 ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show in Germany.