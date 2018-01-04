All-Electric Kia Niro Concept Teased

Like pretty much every automaker that’s attending the Consumer Electronics Show this year, Kia has announced plans to reveal an all-electric concept vehicle, as well as demonstrate its commitment to autonomous technology.

The South Korean automaker gave few details on the concept, but based on the teasers provided, it appears to be a crossover. Specifically, it appears to be an updated, electric version of the Kia Niro based on the section of the rear end that clearly reads, “Niro EV.”

Kia says the Niro EV concept will feature “a never-seen-before human-machine interface,” as well as “an advanced new ‘motion graphic’ lighting system.” So be on the lookout for those things when the concept is fully revealed.

On the autonomous technology front, Kia says it will show a series of “Beyond Autonomous Driving” exhibits that showcase its vision of what car cabins will look like in the age of autonomous driving.

Three interactive stations will show how the company plans to integrate driver-assistance technology, new HMI functions, and an in-car 5G data connection.

“Virtual reality, self-driving cars, and full vehicle connectivity were all once considered technologies of the distant future. As they rapidly become a reality, Kia is exploring how to adapt these new technologies for its customers,” said Dr. Woong-cheol Yang, Hyundai-Kia’s head of research and development, in a release.

“At CES we will share our strategy and vision for future mobility, and exhibit a range of advanced technologies that our customers can look forward to.”