Kia Stonic Teased in New Sketches

Hyundai said its new B-segment crossover will be called the Kona, and now it’s Kia’s turn to preview its own entry into this category. The Kia Stonic, teased in these sketches, will arrive in global markets by the end of this year.

It’s pretty clear the drawings don’t show the final version of the Stonic, considering the size of those wheels among other things. But the sketches hint at potential for a new grille, headlights, and taillights as well as a sculpted body and sweeping roofline. Kia says the model features a low center of gravity, which would make it similar to the Kona.

Rather than naming its small crossover after another Hawaiian island, Kia derived inspiration from music. Stonic combines the words “Speedy” and “Tonic,” which refers to the first and last note in the musical scale. “Thus, ‘Stonic’ suggests that the vehicle is agile and offers something new and fresh in the compact SUV segment,” Kia said in a press release.

Inside, Kia reveals a large infotainment screen that sits on the center dash. The sketch previews a simple interior design with very few extra buttons and knobs.

The Kia Stonic will go on sale globally in the second half of 2017. It is expected to compete with the likes of the Mazda CX-3, Honda HR-V, Chevrolet Trax, and Toyota C-HR. The automaker isn’t saying if the Stonic will make its way to the U.S. market, but its Kona sibling has been confirmed for launch here in early 2018 after an initial debut for the Korean market this summer.