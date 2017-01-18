Kia Stinger Will Be Available with Diesel Power in Europe

Following the debut of the new Kia Stinger sedan, Kia revealed the European-spec Stinger, carrying a new diesel engine we won’t be privy to Stateside.

The Stinger package, platform, and design remains the same as the U.S.-spec model, but in addition to the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and the 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V-6, a new 2.2-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder will power the lithe four-door. The diesel pumps out 197 hp and a mighty 325 lb-ft of torque, enough to scoot the Stinger to 62 mph in a neat 8.5 seconds, charging toward a top speed of 140 mph.

If this isn’t enough oompf to back-up the sharp body lines, buyers can still opt for the 2.0-liter and the 3.3-liter. The 2.0-liter four-banger puts out 252 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque, while the top-spec 3.3-liter returns 370 hp and 376 lb-ft of torque. Pin the throttle in the 3.3-liter Stinger, and Kia says 0-62 mph takes just 5.1 seconds and smacks 168 mph in the top-end. All engines, including the diesel, are mated exclusively to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

If you’re averse to diesel but still want your Stinger to take it easy at the pump, a report from Autocar previously hinted at a potential hybridized variant, in both traditional and plug-in forms. The report does mention the possibility of a full-blown EV variant as well, but given the Stinger’s position in Kia’s lineup, that might not come to fruition.

The European-spec 2018 Kia Stinger will hit dealer lots during the fourth quarter of this year.