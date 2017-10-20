Kia Stinger GT Gets the SEMA Treatment by West Coast Customs

If you’re in the camp that says the Kia Stinger GT looks a bit too tame for its sporty aspirations, then perhaps you’ll like a modded version that’s headed to SEMA. In collaboration with West Coast Customs, Kia has spiced up the Stinger with a host of performance-oriented touches.

The special Stinger GT gets a gloss black front grille, a carbon-fiber aero kit, 21-inch forged wheels, and widebody fender flares. Also look for a lowered front and rear suspension as well as a rear diffuser. As you can see in the teaser image, the Stinger GT features bold quad exhaust tips. Finally, Kia promises “exceptional finishes” to the cockpit.

In addition to the unique Stinger, Kia says it will bring two other concept vehicles to the SEMA show. The big reveal will happen October 31.

Our colleagues at Motor Trend recently spent some quality track time with the 2018 Kia Stinger and Stinger GT. The standard Stinger, which packs 255 hp from a 2.0-liter turbo-four, managed 60 mph in 6.6 seconds, but the more potent Stinger GT hit the mark in 4.8 seconds. The GT delivers 365 hp from a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V-6.