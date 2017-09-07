Kia Proceed Concept Unveiled Ahead of 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show

It’s another day in September, and that means more news about the upcoming Frankfurt motor show. Today, Kia has revealed the Proceed shooting brake concept ahead of its official reveal.

The Kia Proceed Concept previews the styling of a potential future model to join the Cee’d family of small cars sold in Europe. It seems unlikely we’ll ever see the sexy fastback on our shores, so we’ll likely have to admire its athletic proportions from afar.

Clearly, it takes styling cues from the 2018 Stinger, including its sculpted “island” hood. It dons a small tiger nose grille, long hood, and six-spoke, 20-inch aluminum alloy wheels. A floating roof look and a sharply raked rear end add more drama to the shooting brake. But this won’t be the first hot Kia wagon to make its debut at a European auto show. Two years ago, Kia brought out the Sportspace concept, which previewed the design of the current Optima.

To show off the car’s curves, Kia equipped it with a Luminline. This feature illuminates the outline of the car’s glasshouse as drivers approach the car, giving it a particularly striking appearance at night. In the rear, the model features stacked air vents and a rear light strip with a rippled surface inspired by molten ferromagnetic metal.

The low-slung Proceed debuts in a paintwork that incorporates layers of black, red, and chrome-effect silver. The color, called “Lava Red,” suits the bold exterior quite nicely. While the concept certainly looks the part, it’s unclear exactly what performance to expect should something like this enter production. Kia hints at some level of improvement over the standard Cee’d lineup, which includes a small hatch, GT, Sportswagon, and hotted-up, three-door Pro_cee’d and Pro_cee’d GT hatches.

“With many European drivers now seeking performance alternatives to the three-door hot hatch, we began thinking about a different halo model for the cee’d family,” said Gregory Guillaume, Kia’s chief designer for Europe, in a press release. “The Proceed Concept represents a bold new vision of how the vibrant soul of the pro_cee’d could be reincarnated and revitalised for a new generation of performance-oriented drivers.”

We’ll get a closer look at the Kia Proceed Concept on September 12 at the Frankfurt Motor Show.