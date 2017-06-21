Kia Defends First Place in J.D. Power’s Initial Quality Study

DETROIT, Michigan – Kia grabbed top-spot on J.D. Power & Associates’ annual Initial Quality Study for the second year in a row, with a score of 72 problems per 100 new vehicles, while the newly minted Genesis brand took second-place away from Porsche, with a score of 77 problems to the German brand’s 78.

Meanwhile, Lexus fell below the industry average of 97 problems per 100 vehicles, with a score of 98, placing it 15th, down from seventh spot. It’s the first time in the brand’s history that Lexus had more problems per 100 vehicles surveyed than the industry average, said Dave Sargent, vice president for global automotive at J.D. Power, at a meeting of the Automotive Press Association.

The number of problems overall for new cars and trucks continues to fall, with J.D. Power recording a 7.6-percent drop in the industry average, from 105 problems per 100 vehicles in model year 2016.

Japanese brands that once dominated the Top 10 among J.D. Powers’ IQS rankings have suffered problems with audio/communications/entertainment/navigation (ACEN) systems, Sargent said. Driver assistance features such as adaptive cruise control and lane-departure assist also are culprits in bringing certain brands down, Sargent notes. Adaptive cruise control accounted for 37 percent of cruise control problems, up from 17 percent in ’16.

His firm produced its first IQS in 1987, and in recent years has come under some criticism that it weighs poorly designed interior features such as ACEN systems over defects that potentially can put a new vehicle out of commission. For its 2017 model year survey, J.D. Power surveyed about 77,400 new car and truck customers, and counted each problem equally, he says.

“If the customer thinks it’s a problem, it’s a problem,” Sargent said. “It doesn’t matter whether an engineer thinks it’s a problem.”

However, the J.D. Power survey also ranked assembly plants globally, based on defects counted in this year’s IQS, and rated Toyota’s Kyushu 2 plant in Japan “platinum,” or best. It builds the Lexus ES and RX. General Motors’ Fort Wayne, Michigan plant (Chevrolet Silverado/HD, GMC Sierra/HD) and Porsche’s Leipzig, Austria plant (Cayenne, Macan) both were rated gold. Three Toyota plants, one BMW and one Daimler plant were rated silver, and another Toyota plant was rated bronze.

Japanese brands suffered a higher mix of design problems, with generally fewer defects, while domestic brands were the inverse, Sargent said.

The top 10 brands, including ties, for fewest defects in the 2017 survey are Kia, Genesis, Porsche, Ford, Ram, BMW, Chevy, Hyundai, Lincoln, Nissan and Volkswagen. Kia had all five models under the corporate Hyundai-Kia banner listed as best in their class, including the Cadenza (large car), Forte (compact car), Niro (small SUV), Sorento (midsize SUV) and Soul (compact MPV).

Ram, which was 19th in 2016, and Ford, which was 11th, tied for fourth place, making them most-improved, with 86 problems per 100 vehicles. Chevy, sixth last year, Hyundai, third last year, and BMW, fifth last year, all tied for sixth this year, at 88 problems, and Nissan, 10th last year, and Volkswagen, 14th last year, tied for 10th, at 93.

Fiat, ranked 32nd last year and this year, scored 163 problems per 100 vehicles. From 31st on up, the rest of the bottom-10 rankings were Jaguar, Volvo, Mitsubishi, Land Rover, Mazda, Audi, Subaru, Jeep and Infiniti. Honda, a longtime top-10 brand, was 20th and tied with Cadillac at 105 problems, and Acura was 19th, with 103.

Thirty years ago, when pricier luxury models were getting their first compact disc players, the Top 10 brands were 1.) Mercedes-Benz; 2.) Acura; 3.) Nissan; 4.) Toyota; 5.) Honda; 6.) Porsche; 7.) Mazda; 8.) Mitsubishi; 9.) Subaru; and 10.) BMW.

The bottom brands in 1987, from worst on up were Plymouth, Dodge, VW, Pontiac, Jaguar, AMC/Renault, Saab, Hyundai, Yugo and Alfa Romeo. Half of them are off the market.

The “ISQ1” study of the early years measured 89 problem attributes, mainly design and defects, Sargent said, and the current survey, called IQS4, pinpoints 233 problem attributes. J.D. Power surveyed 2017 personal-use models whose owners had the car or truck “in service” more than three months, registered between November 2016 and February 2017. The surveys were fielded from February to May of this year, counting 33 brands and 243 models.

Alfa Romeo, which hasn’t sold a large enough sample of its latest models offered in the U.S., is not on the ’17 survey. Neither is Tesla, which has sold enough units. Sargent explained that some states, including California, require that an automaker give permission to release new car registration information to firms like J.D. Power, and has not done so “yet.” He expects that will change soon.

The J.D. Power & Associate Initial Quality Survey affects future new auto sales, Sargent said, citing “expected reliability” as the top reason those surveyed chose their model over others. “Expected reliability” is the number-one reason, at 51 percent, according to the study, with exterior styling next, at 46 percent, previous brand experience at 45 percent, and then, ride and handling, safety, and price/payment tied at 40 percent. Reputation/reviews were next at 39 percent, then quality of workmanship at 36 percent. Tied for last among these reasons were fuel economy/range, and all-wheel-drive capability both at 34 percent.