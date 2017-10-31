SEMA Gets Two Customized Kia Stinger GTs

Just in time for Halloween, Kia is debuting a bright orange Stinger GT with custom performance parts. The bespoke model, along with a widebody Stinger GT and special-edition Cadenza, debuted at the SEMA Show this week.

The Kia Stinger GT Federation features a bold orange paint job and body accent kits by Air Design USA. These kits bring along aggressive hood vents, a rear spoiler, and a rear diffuser. Twenty-inch TSW wrapped in Falken tires complete the look.

Underneath the sheetmetal, there is a K&N cold-air intake and a quad-tipped Borla exhaust. Kia dropped the model’s ride height and put in thicker anti-roll bars and Eibach springs to enhance the driving experience. Plus, an additional 15 hp from the twin-turbo 3.3-liter V-6 doesn’t hurt either. Now, the model produces an estimated 380 ponies.

Painted in a blue metallic color, the Stinger GT Wide Body finally makes an appearance after Kia teased it earlier this month. Turns out the model doesn’t look overdone at all. Instead, it features 21-inch Keen forged wheels wearing high-performance tires, as well as a modest lightweight carbon-fiber aero kit and rear diffuser.

Quad-port exhaust tips give the model a bit of extra personality, as does blue leather seat piping inside the cabin. Kia also lowered the suspension 1.4 inches up front and 1.2 inches in the back.

“Taking inspiration from the racing GT cars of the 1970s, this modern interpretation seamlessly blends tire accommodating wide fenders with the Stinger’s already narrow waist,” Kia said in a statement.

The model was produced in collaboration with West Coast Customs.

Kia’s other SEMA creation is a Cadenza with a metallic black paint job, tinted windows, and Cosmic Copper accents. This model also gets a lowered suspension, along with stiffened sport springs.

Inside, look for brown leather seats with suede inserts, hand-stitched suede on the dashboard, and more suede accents on the door panels. There is also a Harman Kardon 630-watt premium sound system and subwoofer.

The SEMA Show runs October 31-November 3.