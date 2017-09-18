Kia Appoints Former BMW Design Chief as Head of Styling

Pierre Leclercq will join Kia as Head of Styling, a newly created role focused on long-term design strategy and innovation.

The Belgian-born designer most recently served as the design head for Great Wall Motors. From 2011-2013, he was the Brand Design Chief for BMW’s M division, capping off a 13-year career at the German company. Prior to BMW, he worked at Ford’s Ghia studio and for Zagato.

Leclercq takes on his new role at the end of September. He will work alongside Peter Schreyer, president and chief design officer of Hyundai Motor Group, and Seon Ho Youn, head of Kia Design Center in Korea.

“Pierre Leclercq has a unique insight into global vehicle design, and brings with him the necessary experience and expertise to help reinforce Kia’s design identity in the coming years,” Schreyer said in a statement.

“Design has played a key role in the transformation of the Kia brand, and Pierre will help to ensure our design-led approach remains consistent across new model launches in new segments.”

In his new role, Leclercq will lead design innovation for vehicle exteriors, interiors, materials, and textiles. He will help solidify a consistent design language across the Kia brand and will be responsible for strengthening cooperation between Kia’s design efforts in the U.S., Europe, China, and Korea.