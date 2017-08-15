Ken Okuyama Brings Another One-Off to The Quail

Japanese designer Ken Okuyama will unveil a new one-off hypercar, the kode 0 “Zero” in Monterey, California at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering on Friday, August 18.

This should be a good one. Okuyama was a big designer at GM, Porsche, and Pininfarina, and is responsible for the Ferrari Enzo among many other prized vehicles.

He founded his own company in 2007 and produces cars, motorcycles, furniture and even robots. All we know aside from the teaser images on Twitter and Instagram is that the kode 0 has a carbon-fiber moncoque, and is powered by a V-12 mid-engine.

But on Okuyama’s Facebook page we get to see the wedge-shaped one-off in an advertisement that is featured in an unnamed magazine.

“In the early 1970s, humankind was filled with dreams. It was a time when legendary Italian Maestro penned masterpieces like the Lancia Stratos Zero and Lamborghini Countach,” the advertising copy reads.

“The kode 0 “zero” revives those dream car proportions by going back to basics with its no frills, wedge-shape silhouette. This project is one that embodies the modern, simple, and timeless themes of Japan’s only carrozzeria — Ken Okuyama Design. The kode 0 brings together Okuyama’s stylish penmanship with a mid-engine V12 in a carbon fiber monocoque.”

The one-off hardtop car will be on display along with the topless kode 57 hypercar that made its debut last year at Pebble Beach.

Judging from the images here the kode 0 seems to share its long headlights and massive front air intakes with the kode 57 and may sport scissor-like doors as well. It also appears to share its wheels with the kode 7.

The 6.0-liter V-12 that powered the hand-built kode 57 produces about 600 horsepower, so we can expect horses in that range in the new one-off as well.

We can’t wait to see it in person when it debuts for humankind later this week.