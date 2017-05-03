Karma Launches Online Configurator, Revero Deliveries to Begin

Karma Automotive will start making deliveries of its Revero plug-in hybrid sedan this month and has launched an online configurator for those ready to order their own rebranded Fisker Karma, which starts at $131,400.

The configurator starts with a number of different landscapes to choose from, and depending on which you pick, you’ll be taken to one of eight corresponding colors: Borrego Black and Pacific Fog at no extra charge, Mar Pacifico and Balboa Blue for a $1,500 premium, or Corona Del Sol, Ocean Veil, and Anza Desert for an additional $2,500.

Get ready to click on another landscape to choose one of six different interior color configurations: single-tone Palisades and Crystal Cove, dual-tone Salt Creek and Coronado for an additional $900, Canyon Tri-Tone for $1,200, or Palisades Sport for a $1,900 premium.

The Karma Revero is currently offered in one loaded trim, with minimal options and no packages or accessories. Buyers have a choice of four wheel designs: 22-inch Dune Twist and 21-inch Diamond Facet wheels at no extra charge, a 22-inch Dune Twist Midnight Chrome set for an additional $800, or a set of 22-inch Forged Multi-Spoke wheels for a hefty $3,200.

The sedan’s calipers come in six different colors: Slate at no charge, and Blue, Orange, Red, Silver, and Yellow for $900 extra.

When choosing the most expensive colors and options, the Revero will set you back $139,900 including destination.

Formerly Fisker Automotive, the automaker changed its name to Karma Automotive last year and rebuilt the company’s leadership.

The Revero features a few updates from the previous Fisker Karma model including a new solar roof, new wheels, tweaked front fascia, and a new hand-painted Karma badge. Inside, the infotainment system was updated and now features Apple CarPlay and is capable of receiving over-the-air updates.

The powertrain remains the same, featuring two electric motors that produce 403 hp and 981 lb-ft of torque fed by a 21.4-kilowatt-hour battery pack that allows for a 50-mile all-electric driving range. A 2.0-liter turbocharged gas engine is used as a generator to recharge the battery for an extended range of 300 miles.

Visit Karma’s online configurator to build your own super hybrid sport sedan.