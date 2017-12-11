Kahn Flying Huntsman Gets a Retractable Soft-Top

British coachbuilder Kahn Automobiles gave us the six-wheeled Flying Huntsman back in 2015. Now, the company is teasing a retractable soft-top variant of the stretched Land Rover Defender.

A rendering posted on Kahn’s website shows the Flying Huntsman with a convertible top over the rear axles, much like the limited-production Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet. That model only had four wheels, but did receive the same portal axles and wide-body fenders found on the AMG G63 6×6 and G500 4×4².

The special Flying Huntsman receives unique pillars and rear quarter windows to accommodate the folding top. This rendering doesn’t feature the long wheelbase and “long nose” conversion Kahn offers, but that option could be available at some point down the road. Kahn says this teaser is a “statement of intent,” and that more details will be revealed in the coming months.

The Flying Huntsman debuted in 2015 packing a GM-sourced 6.2-liter V-8 making 430 hp and a six-speed automatic transmission. Since then, a pickup version was introduced with Land Rover’s 2.2-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder.

All models feature a custom six-wheel drive system with a switchable electronic center differential. Pricing for the soft-top Flying Huntsman hasn’t been announced, but Kahn has 6x6s listed on its website for as much as £249,995 (roughly $334,000).