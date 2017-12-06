K-Pax Racing Switches to Bentley Continental GT3 for New Season

K-Pax Racing is ending its four-year run with McLaren to join forces with Bentley for the 2018 motorsport season. It will field three Bentley Continental GT3 cars in the Pirelli World Challenge.

“At the end of each season we evaluate the performance of our team and our program as well as what the future looks like,” said K-Pax Racing Program Manager Darren Law in a statement. “With the introduction of the new Bentley Continental GT3 we see a lot of potential.”

K-Pax Racing will run the current Continental GT3 until after the second-generation model arrives. Once they’ve gone through a test program, the vehicles will roll out to customer teams from mid- to late 2018.

The new Continental GT3 receives an updated 4.0-liter twin-turbo making more than 550 hp. In addition to a mostly aluminum structure, the GT3 dons carbon fiber on the body panels, front splitter, and rear wing to bring weight to “significantly less” than 2,866 pounds. Other features including aerodynamic body surfaces and a bespoke suspension and braking system should help the new GT3 defend the titles it won this season at the British GT Championship and the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup.

Although K-Pax is switching partners, its four years with McLaren “produced tremendous results,” Law said. The California-based racing company scored 15 wins and 34 podiums in the last four seasons with McLaren and its 650S GT3s. Prior to the McLaren partnership, K-Pax linked up with Volvo during the 2009-2013 term and Porsche during the 2007 and 2008 seasons.

K-Pax is still finalizing its driver lineup for next season, but an announcement will be made soon.