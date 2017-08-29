Just Listed: Well-Presented 1974 Alfa Romeo GTV

If you’re willing to put up with suspect reliability and relative delicateness, Alfa Romeo GTVs from the 1960s and 1970s are about as cheerful of a classic as you can get. If you properly prepare one for dual-purpose use on street and circuit, they’re one of the rowdiest little classics this side of an outlaw air-cooled Porsche. If you’re not up for the exhaustive work that goes into getting these cars “right,” Bring a Trailer’s got a perfectly set-up ’74 for your hooning pleasure.

Compared to modern tuning and JDM culture, classic European sports cars are best outfitted in a style sympathetic to contemporary race cars. In this case, this little Alfa packs a similar visual punch to the competizione Alfas of yore, albeit sans the deep-dish Campagnolo wheels and flared bodywork.

Along with deliciously patina-covered decals and race numbers scattered around the exterior, the car wears a set of functional Hella rally lights up front, an upgraded Koni suspension, and a modern braking system. Underneath the front hood, the 2.0-liter four-cylinder breathes deeply through dual Webers and an upgraded exhaust and headers. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a five speed manual transmission, upgraded in this case with a seriously cool short-shift apparatus that appears to drastically reduce shifting effort.

The interior is a stripped, pared-down environment, incorporating a functional roll bar. To save weight, the heat and A/C systems are removed, along with radio functionality, although the system still remains in place. Thanks to a modern harness in the driver seat and a period correct harness in the passenger seat, occupants are free to get as sideways as they want.

All in all, this is a tidy and well-presented example of the Alfa Romeo GTV. Head over to Bring a Trailer to bid on this rosso outlaw before it’s snapped up.