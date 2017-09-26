Just Listed: Well-Documented 1978 Ferrari 308 GTS

Buying a classic car can be a scary process, especially when the car in question requires consistent specialized maintenance to function, In the case of aged Italians, far too many carry decades of deferred maintenance from negligent owners. If you’re in the market for a well used, but well cared for old exotic, check out this 1978 Ferrari 308 GTS for sale on Bring a Trailer. It has remained with the same owner for the past 30 years.

The current owner purchased this Fly Yellow 308 from a dealer in 1987, then wearing 17,229 miles on the clock. The car has enjoyed regular exercise during its life in Northern California, now showing 59,419 miles on the odometer.

Overall, it appears to be in good nick. According to the listing, the car comes with more than 50 pages of service history, stretching back to the 1987 purchase date. Mechanically, the 2.9-liter V-8 wears an updated MSD ignition unit plus a fresh timing belt, auxiliary belt, and water pump. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual transmission.

Visually, it’s a great 10-footer, with only minor rock chips and crazing on the rear decklid. Portions of the front and rear fenders were repainted at some point, but the finish and color is said to be in great condition.

It’s not the fastest, nor is it the rarest Ferrari, but it’s a solid, well-documented example of the breed. Bid high and often before this 1978 Ferrari 308 GTS is snapped up over at Bring a Trailer.