Just listed: Updated 1975 Porsche 911 Carrera

Here’s something that you don’t see often – a resto-mod 911 that’s been forward-dated to a newer body style. This silver 1975 Porsche 911 up for grabs on Bring a Trailer is one of the cleaner 911 builds we’ve seen up to this point.

Most modified 911s, including those from Singer and Magnus Walker, strive to bring vintage aesthetic and “backdate” newer 911s to the older spec. Sure, some brave owners attempt to “forward-date” older 911s to updated body styles, but the end result is usually wonky, unwieldy, and lacking in cohesion.

BaT’s 1975 Porsche 911 Carrera is a rare example of forward-dating done correctly. At its core, the car rides on the bones of a Euro-spec ’75 Carrera, a semi-desirable variant of the clunky ’74-’77 911s that are sometimes referred to as the “mid-year generation.”

Don’t worry, the changes aren’t just skin-deep. In fact, it looks like nothing was left untouched in the conversion. Power now comes from a desirable (and costly) 964-sourced twin-plug 3.6-liter flat-six, routing power through a robust G50 five-speed transmission. The chassis is heavily reworked as well, riding on Bilstein coilovers, Weltmeister sway bars, and poly bushings.

Visually, this ’75 is smoothed out and widened via shaved roof rails and added fender flares. Uniform RUF-style front and rear bumpers and large 18-inch RUF wheels round out the modernized design. Inside, the power 964 sport-seats blend well with the RUF-style steering wheel and aftermarket leather-wrapped dash.

It’s a clean build with a desirable engine, so we’re expecting this to claim big bucks when the auction ends. Head over to Bring a Trailer to check out this hot-rodded 911 before time runs out.