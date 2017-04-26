Just Listed: Untouched, Unrestored 1993 Porsche 964 Carrera RSR

Hush – if you listen closely, you can hear the frenzied sounds of top Porsche collectors descending en masse on Villa Erba. RM Sotheby’s rolling out a mint 1993 Porsche 964 Carrera RSR at its upcoming Villa Erba sale, likely marking the first time in 24 years this particular RSR made it into the public’s eye.

Aside from the inherent rarity of the 964 RSR, this particular car was ordered with some spectacular special options. The regular Carrera RSR cockpit is a stripped-out shrine to sweat, back pain, and nail-breaking surfaces, this car was ordered with a relatively plush leather cabin.

Put your sunglasses on before peeking inside – nearly every surface is bright red. The steering wheel, the competition seats, the steering column, shift boot, center console, and roll cage are all flawless crimson. There’s some slight contrast with silver gauge board, door pulls, and seat backs, but it’s aggressively monochromatic.

Outside, the RSR rides on strange metallic purple variants of the factory Speedline wheels, clashing with the red interior and gold brake calipers. It’s not a cohesive color scheme, but it doesn’t look terrible, either.

When it was new, the 3.8 RSR was a formidable race car. Just 51 of these weapons were made, and most were instantly relegated to track use. The 3.8-liter single-plug flat-six put out a factory-rated 350 hp, but contemporary tests revealed that figure was likely underrated.

As you can see in the photos, the car is coated in a thick sheet of dust and grime, despite having just six miles on the odometer. The 964 RSR is so untouched, it still wears the factory-applied layer of cosmoline protectant.

It’s incredibly original, but it’s likely that nearly every rubber component will need replacing, along with a full mechanical refresh and extensive suspension work as well.

No pre-sale estimate is provided, but considering the unique finishing, condition, and rarity, expect prices to climb into the high six figure, low seven-figure range.