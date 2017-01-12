Just Listed: Two Very Different Flavors of Vintage Dodge Power Wagon

In the past couple of years, classic trucks wormed their way into top-tier auction houses, resulting in some rather eye-watering figures for vehicles originally designed for the farmyard or battlefield. Like most classic cars, it has given rise to two distinctly different approaches in presentation, ranging from the showroom-stock restorations to six-figure resto-mod builds, featuring efficient modern powertrains and upgraded tech. At Barrett-Jackson’s upcoming 2017 Scottsdale sale, two wonderfully aggressive vintage Dodge Power Wagons are up for grabs, each offering vastly different packages.

1956 Dodge Power Wagon

This is an example of a Second Series Power Wagon, wearing similar, civ-friendly bodywork found on the mil-spec Dodge WC military trucks from the 1940s. The PW are rugged, battle-tested examples of vintage trucks, and the slab-sided, skinny-tire machismo of the PW has caused collectibility to shoot through the roof.

The ’56 is a numbers-matching rotisserie restoration, one which retained the 3.7-liter (230 cu-in) inline-six engine and four-speed manual transmission with two-speed transfer case. It comes with all the period-correct goodies, including a 7,500-pound winch, spare tire, and heater. It’s not fast and likely a little too “fresh” to serve as daily farm truck, but this is one of the prettiest 4x4s you could ever park in your collection.

1958 Dodge Power Wagon

Here’s one from the other side of the spectrum. This Navy-spec PW is a ground-up modern build, featuring a holistic backdate not unlike the Toyota FJ maniacs over at Icon. In place of the aged inline-six thumper, a reliable and thoroughly modern 6.2-liter LS3 V-8 puts 480 hp through all four wheels, managed by a GM 4L70E automatic transmission.

Barrett-Jackson says the four-wheel-drive system is “updated,” along with rebuilt differentials and axles. Power is fed to some seriously-cool restored Hummer H1 wheels, wrapped with meaty off-road tires.

If, unbelievably, you still manage to get mired in the middle of a swamp, a heavy-duty Braden MU-2 winch is there to rescue you.