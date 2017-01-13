Just Listed: Six Offbeat Cars from Barrett-Jackson’s 2017 Scottsdale Sale

For the most part, you can expect more-or-less the same theme and curated quality of cars from Monterey-favorite auction houses like RM Sotheby’s and Gooding & Co. If you’re in attendance at one of those beau monde sales, you’ll run into a grab-bag of vintage European sports cars, pre-war rolling sculpture, and an assorted gathering of top-spec, showroom-fresh muscle cars.

Barrett-Jackson, on the other hand, prides itself on catering to the needs of every type of enthusiast. The lot docket is mostly filled with all manner of muscle cars, but there’s a little bit of everything up for grabs. Here are six unconventional classics crossing the auction block at Barrett-Jackson’s 2017 Scottsdale sale:

1971 Halfinger 700 AP Troop Carrier

Conceived and designed in Austria as a replacement for decrepit surplus Willys Jeeps from the U.S., Steyr-Daimler-Puch developed the Halfinger 700 to serve as a generalized military transport vehicle.

Like all Halfingers, this 1971 example is powered by an air-cooled flat-twin that sends power to all four wheels through a four-speed manual transmission. Thanks to its size, it’s exceptionally light, wafting in at a dainty 1,100 pounds.

1970 GMC C/K Crew Cab

It looks weird, doesn’t it? As far as we can tell, the second-generation of C/K wasn’t available from the factory in crew-cab guise, so if you wanted four-doors, you turned to a handful of GM-approved aftermarket conversion shops. There are a few styles of dealer-installed crew-cab conversions, and this one appears to have two front doors grafted behind the front seats. It’s lengthened, as well, giving it an ungainly and unnatural appearance.

1991 Porsche 911 Carrera 2 Targa RWB

Nakai-San’s RWB creations don’t often go up for auction, especially not the few RWB-ized 911 Targas. According to Barrett-Jackson, this is one of the first RWBs created for the U.S. and wears the stable body flares and deep-dish wheels. It’s a tidy example of a top-tier “tuner” car, so you’ll need a hefty check to win this lot.

2010 Ford Focus RS

We weren’t privy to any of Ford’s RS products before the Stateside launch of the current Focus RS, so this acid-green RS coupe will likely be one of the rarest track-toys around. That’s right – you won’t be able to drive this on the street, barring enactment of the Show and Display law.

It’s a shame, really. This is considered one of the finest front-wheel-drive cars ever made, and it arrives with a bucket of go-fast parts to boot. According to the listing, the Volvo-sourced inline-five engine is spitting out a heap more power than stock thanks to bigger turbocharger, wastegate, upgraded manifold, 1,000-cc injectors, forged internals, beefier fuel pump, and upgraded cooling systems.

1970 Plymouth Barracuda “Torc”

We’re not quite sure where to start on this ‘Cuda. Unlike most high-power, high-profile muscle car builds, whatever check-writer commissioned this psychopath eschewed the traditional big-block gas engine in favor of a 6.7-liter Cummins I-6, putting down an insane 1,500 hp and 2,500 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels. Yowza.

1955 Messerschmitt KR-200

You might not be able to tell from the goofy appearance, but this is one of the most desirable microcars ever made. As the name implies, the KR200 comes from the Post-War efforts of Messerschmitt aircraft company. Power comes from a tiny 0.19-liter (191 cc) engine, sending power to the wheels through a four-speed transmission.