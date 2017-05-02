Just Listed Roundup: Saab Sonett, Mint Chevrolet Beretta Z26, LaForza, and More

For better or for worse, it’s “cool” to be a car guy right now. The market has never been stronger, and thus, the internet is flooded with all manner of four-wheeled wonders. We like to shine the spotlight on certain spectacular cars, but for every one we focus on, a hundred more slip by. To make up for the ones that got away, here’s our roundup of this week’s coolest cars up for grabs.

1980 Porsche 911 SC Targa

I know, I know – how predictable. Like a mid-60s Mustang, BMW E30, and NA Miata, the 911 SC Targa is classic car bread-and-butter. Move past the relative ubiquity, and you’ll find a fabulous do-it-all sports car that’s just as happy to make the next Big Boy Burger cruise-in as it is on a classic rally.

We picked this one because it’s a mostly-original example that needs some minor refreshing. With some elbow grease and a few nights of work, this lightly-used Targa is a sensible, well-rounded sportster.

Find this stalwart classic on Bring a Trailer.

1974 Saab Sonett III

Here’s one you don’t see often, especially in such sharp condition. Aside from Koenigsegg, Sweden has spawned just a handful of sports cars and the Saab Sonett is one of the better ones.

The long frontal overhang looks a mite goofy, doesn’t it? Things don’t sober up when you go under the hood, either. Power comes from a 1.7-liter Ford V-4, sending power to the front wheels through a four-speed manual transmission. It isn’t powerful, but the Sonett III is light, coming in at just under 2,000 pounds.

It’s not going to win any beauty contests, but the Sonett III is our kind of weird. Head over to Bring a Trailer to submit a bid on this oddity before it’s snapped up.

1969 Isuzu Bellett GT-R

You guessed it – this pint-sized, four-cylinder coupe was never sold on our shores. From the looks of it, that’s a shame, because this peppy little orange two-door is just the kind of car the current market is fawning over.

This was one of Isuzu’s smallest passenger car offerings at the time, and the GT-R was predictably the fastest variant. While not well-known outside of Japan, the Bellett GT-R made its mark on its home country, amassing many fans who continue to drive up prices to this day.

This particular GT-R is in Japan, so you’re going to need to import it. Find it here for the equivalent of $32,000.

LaForza SUV

Feeling brave? Bring a stack of cash to Spokane, WA, and you can ride (or tow) a grimy LaForza home. Not much is known about this example, other than a not-entirely-unbelievable claim that this was a personal security vehicle, wearing some degree of bullet resistance.

The ad, which names this as a “fried laforza” from the “peanut Farina” factory, does not list the model year or running condition, but given the historical penchant for the LaForza to remain temperamental at best, we’re guessing a trailer is probably needed.

Get in touch with the seller on Craigslist here.

1996 Chevrolet Beretta Z26

We’re not sure who goes out of their way to preserve a Chevrolet Beretta, but we’re thankful – to some degree. Despite contemporarily sharp styling, the Beretta isn’t exactly a hot commodity these days, but this sporty Z26 is in shockingly good condition.

Designed to slot in between the Cavalier Z24 and Camaro Z28, the Z26 was GM’s replacement for the agile 1990-1993 Beretta GTZ. In place of the GTZ’s Olds Quad 4 engine was the heavier 3.1-liter V-6, pushing out an acceptable 160 hp.

Check out the $7,500 Beretta Z26 on Craigslist here.

Market Watch: Porsche 991.1 911 GT3 and GT3 RS, 911 R

Just as we were getting used to the idea of million-dollar 911 Rs, Porsche dropped a market bomb in the form of the 991.2 2018 GT3. The new GT3 packs the same 4.0-liter, 500-hp flat-six and the same six-speed manual as the R, rending the R’s values essentially in half, while decimating the market for PDK-only 991.1 GT3 and GT3 RS’. Don’t feel too bad for the R’s owners – the R is still worth roughly double its original MSRP.

After Porsche announced the 991.1 GT3 et al would pack only the dual-clutch PDK transmission, sales (and values) of the GT3 shot up, driven by a whole new group of customers not interested in a manual transmission. The 991.1 GT3 and RS enjoyed strong secondhand prices, with the RS even reaching up to triple its MSRP in some special cases. Now, like the 911 R, the 991.1 GT3 RS sees a significant price cut as owners flood the market in preparation for the new (and more desirable) model.

As a bonus, values of the extremely popular 997 GT3 and GT3 RS should settle down and maintain a steady rate. These cars exploded in value after Porsche nixed the manual from the GT3. With the stick’s return in 2018, values will even out. Keep an eye on the 997.2 GT3 RS, however – those fan-favorites will continue to appreciate.