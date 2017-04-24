Just Listed: Road Legal McLaren P1 GTR Heads to Auction

If you’re tiring of your hum-drum regular-issue McLaren P1, make sure to get in touch with RM Sotheby’s. At RM’s’ upcoming Villa Erba sale later next month, a street-legal McLaren P1 GTR is crossing the auction block.

This is just one of 25 GTRs converted for street use by Lanzante, the specialist race shop that brought the McLaren F1 GTR to Le Mans victory in 1995. Since that historic win, Lanzante has remained extremely active in the McLaren F1 community, providing restorations, maintenance, and conversions.

With McLaren’s blessing, Lanzante offered its street conversion services to P1 GTR owners around the world. Initially, it was reported that it would be limited to just five conversions, but the package has apparently remained so popular, 27 of the 58 P1 GTRs made went under the knife. There’s not too much to worry about either — this car hasn’t seen much trackwork. Since new, this P1 GTR has covered just 223 miles.

The $300,000 conversion process includes reworked engine tuning, cooling, and the removal of some track-specific hardware that isn’t road-friendly, like the air-jack system. Lanzante certifies this for road legality in the U.K. and beyond, but don’t expect the local U.S. DMV office to issue a set of plates. Thanks to strict registration and state-by-state inspection requirements, American P1 GTRs are likely bound to the track.

The 2016 McLaren P1 GTR will go under the hammer at RM Sotheby’s Villa Erba sale on May 27th.