Just Listed: Restored 1965 Honda S600

Forget super-clean S2000s – check out this recently restored 1965 Honda S600 on Bring a Trailer. Instead of spending beaucoup bucks on a mint AP2, invest in this tiny JDM terror, and you’ll likely end up having a lot more fun.

According to BaT, the Honda was purchased by the current owner 10 years ago in non-running condition. Since then, the car was restored to its current condition for a period between 2011 and 2015. The seller lists a rebuilt engine, powder-coating on the chassis and wheels, updated brakes, custom exhaust system, and a refreshed convertible top. The little roadster also wears relatively fresh paint and new body seals.

Power comes from a 600cc (0.6-liter) four-cylinder, sending a raucous 57 hp to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual transmission and a very odd chain-drive driveline. This is a very rev-happy engine, sporting a top-end redline of 9,500 rpm.

This little Honda is in good shape, but it needs a bit of mechanical massaging to get back on the road. According to the listing, the four-banger would benefit from some carburetor fine-tuning before it is completely roadworthy.

Not many of these were ever made, and fewer still made it to the U.S. The prices of vintage Japanese cars continue to climb, so if you’ve ever want to get behind the wheel of an early Honda, now might be the time.

Head over to Bring a Trailer to submit a bid before its gone.