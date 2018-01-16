Just Listed: Pink 1974 Lamborghini Espada

Well, this is certainly a change of pace. We’re entirely too used to seeing Lamborghinis in various shades of green, orange, and yellow, we almost cried foul on Bring a Trailer’s stunning Playboy Pink 1974 Lamborghini Espada.

At first, we thought either a monitor malfunction or irresponsible image processing was to blame. Apparently, this four-seat Lambo has worn pink since 1979, when its first and only owner stripped the green paint for the current Pepto-Bismol livery. It was repainted in 1992 in the same hue as part of a refresh.

Inside, the white Connolly leather is just as striking. During the 1992 refresh, the carpet kit was changed to a more fitting pink wool set, likely making this the only pink-over-white-over-pink Espada in the world.

The car is in solid driving condition, presenting well for an incredible 98,000 miles on the odometer, although the total mileage is estimated to be somewhere around 110,000 miles. The 3.9-liter V-12 is in good running condition, as is the five-speed manual transmission. Aside from a few cosmetic points in need of repair, the car is ready for a cruise.

Head over to Bring a Trailer to pick up one of the most unique 1974 Lamborghini Espadas we’ve ever seen.