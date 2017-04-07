Just Listed: One Owner, Low-Mileage 1991 Mazda Miata SE with Turbo Kit

Tired of your mint-condition MGB or Alfa Spider coughing-up oil every time you go for a short drive? Grab an NA Miata – you’ll thank us later. Compared to the roadsters of yore, Miatas are reliable, quick, and handsome little runabouts. Just your luck – Bring a Trailer’s got a perfect one-owner 1991 Mazda Miata SE up for grabs, if you don’t mind a few tasteful modifications.

While you won’t have trouble finding a decent NA on Craigslist or eBay, it’s rare to come across a very well-presented and cared-for car like this one. Presented in wonderfully apropos British Racing Green, the car is packed with sorts of goodies. It’s stayed with its original owner all these years, accruing only 41,000 miles in the process.

The car comes with a very rare color-matched factory hard top, giving owners the choice of driving in inclement weather. It’s equipped with the desirable Special Edition package, an option group that includes a limited slip differential, tan leather, cruise control, A/C, upgraded Polk Audio speakers, and wooden Nardi shifter and handbrake handle. The seats might need some attention, as the car comes with thick sheepskin covers over both thrones.

The stock 1.6-liter was upgraded with a contemporary Bell Engineering turbo kit around 14,000 miles, giving the little car a much-needed power upgrade. The kit includes a front-mount intercooler, high-pressure fuel pump, MSD boost controller, and a Borla exhaust system, so it wouldn’t be too difficult to revert to stock, if desired. No power figures are presented, but it’s a low-pressure setup, said to be putting down no more than six pounds of boost.

Aside from classic gold BBS 14-inch wheels, stiffer stabilizer bar, and aftermarket bushings, the chassis remains stock. Buyers will receive a trove of extras, including golf bag rack, hardtop stand, front bra, Hella headlamps, factory wheels, and OEM components removed for the installation of the turbo kit.

Miatas are usually cheap and cheerful, but it looks like this Miata’s buyer is just getting the “cheerful” portion. As of this writing, bidding has risen to $7,000 with five days left on the bid clock. Considering the color, condition, and modifications, expect prices to climb over the five-figure mark.

Head over to Bring a Trailer to bid on this ultra-clean 1991 Mazda Miata SE.