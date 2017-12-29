Just Listed: Obliterate Local Trackdays with This 1986 Oldsmobile Delta 88 Cup Car

Bringing a stripped-out C5 Corvette to a local trackday is so passé. The real fun is wailing on a decommissioned race car. Sure, the bills tack on at least two additional zeroes, but imagine how much fun it would be to storm between caged Mustangs with something that actually won a race. Forget old Formula Atlantic cars—pick up Bring a Trailer’s 1986 Oldsmobile Delta 88 Winston Cup Car for the next open track day.

This bright yellow Delta 88 was run during the 1986 NASCAR Winston Cup series, campaigned by driver Rick Wilson and team Hutcherson-Pagan Enterprises. According to the listing, the car was stored for nearly 20 years before being restored by its current owner. It hasn’t seen track use in at least four years, but is said to start and run reasonably well.

Alright, it won’t be the subtlest car in the paddock, but at least it won’t be one of the usual suspects. It certainly will be the loudest car too, thanks to a rebuilt Chevrolet cup V-8 of unknown displacement. Power is also unknown, but with 9:1 Pontiac heads, pistons, and a Demon 650 cfm carburetor, it’s more than enough to pass a few Miatas on the straights. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Tex Racing manual transmission

Inside, it’s exactly as you would expect. There’s a full cage with a Richardson Racing Seat, fuel cell, new windshield, Lexan side and rear windows, along with a set of Pro-Comp and VDO gauges.

If you’ve got the trailer, skill, and pocketbook, head over to Bring a Trailer to bid on the 1986 Oldsmobile Delta 88 Winston Cup car before it’s gone.