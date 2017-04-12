Just Listed: Modified 1995 Ford Escort RS Cosworth

While we just got our first taste of true European fast-Ford goodness with the current Focus RS, Europeans and British enthusiasts have enjoyed the Blue Oval’s turbocharged terrors for decades. We never officially received any of the wickedly cool homologation specials from Ford and Cosworth, but a few slipped past the port authority through importation services, as indicated by Bring a Trailer’s orange 1995 Ford Escort RS Cosworth.

The Escort RS Cosworth was developed in the early 1990s as a homologation special for rally competition. The pint-sized hellion was Ford’s hardcore version of the contemporary Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution and Subaru Impreza WRX STI, especially with its trick all-wheel-drive system pilfered from Ford’s motorsports division.

According to the seller, the car was imported to the U.S. through the well-known Sun International importers. The body and engine were shipped individually of each other, and reintroduced together by Sun.

The custom Escort was originally built for a German dealer by a local tuning shop, incorporating changes to the powertrain and chassis. The bored-out 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder is a unit from an earlier and more powerful Escort, modified with motorsports goodies like “Group A internals,” RS500 turbocharger, RS500 intercooler, Mountune cams, a Group A dump valve, and Mongoose exhaust. No power figures were provided, but it’s likely far more potent than the stock 2.1-liter engine, which originally pushed out 227 hp and 229 lb-ft of torque.

To handle this extra gumption, new gear ratios, Sachs clutch, and Quaife differentials were installed. The suspension was originally reworked by the German tuner as well, now riding on H&R coilovers, and poly bushings. Peek behind the white aftermarket wheels, and you’ll catch a glimpse of beefy Tarox six-piston calipers.

The car was rarely driven since initial importation in 2000, and to bring it back to roadworthiness, the seller recently had $7,000 in work completed. The service included a new turbocharger, alternator, hoses, belts, fluids, an intercooler flush, and A/C system recharge.

The car is ready to title and enjoy, so head over to Bring a Trailer to submit a bid before it’s snapped up.