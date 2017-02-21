Just Listed: Mike Tyson’s 1995 Ferrari F50

It really doesn’t get much cooler than the Ferrari F50. Historically, the F50 is likely one of the most fascinating and most exclusive models ever to wear the Cavallino Rampante, produced in less numbers than the F40 and later Enzo. Strangely, while prices for the Enzo and the much more common F40 have rocketed, the F50 seemed to trail behind, only catching up to the F40 in recent years. Now, as evident by Mike Tyson’s old F50 up for grabs at RM Sotheby’s upcoming Amelia Island sale, the F50 might be priced in step with its desirability.

From the beginning, Ferrari created the F50 to be as close to a roadgoing F1 car as they were able to produce. The 4.7-liter V-12 was sourced directly from the 1990 Ferrari 641 F1 car, pushing out a very impressive 513 hp and 347 lb-ft of torque. The engine was bolted directly to the chassis, providing incredible tactile feedback and vibrations through the steering wheel.

Unlike the Enzo and the LaFerrari, power is routed through a six-speed manual transmission, allowing a skilled driver to crack 60 mph in a reported 3.6 seconds. Top speed a tick over the F40’s max, topping out at 202 mph.

Shortly after the car arrived at the dealer, Mike Tyson purchased the car alongside a brand new Ferrari 456 for full price. RM Sotheby’s reports he kept the car for several years, until he sold it to an owner in Seattle. The car made its way through a number of owners, including one who opted to spend $36,000 on a major engine-out service to keep things running in tip-top shape.

Now, Tyson’s F50 is back up for grabs, carrying a high pre-sale estimate of $2,400,000. This might seem lofty, but according to Hagerty Insurance, this is a cool $1,000,000 more than the regular sale price, and right in-line with the newer Ferrari Enzo.