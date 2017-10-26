Just Listed: JDM 1990 Suzuki Jimny

Not every single off-roader needs gigantic knobby tires, supercharged V-8, or articulating suspension. Sometimes, lightweight rugged construction with a good four-wheel-drive system is all you need to have fun in the muck. If you’re willing to put up with right-hand-drive, Bring a Trailer’s 1990 Suzuki Jimny is the perfect little off-road toy.

Don’t expect to win any climbing competitions out in Moab, but this bright yellow micro-SUV is perfect for low-impact trail runs and bombing around open farmland. Power comes from an itty-bitty 657cc (0.6-liter) turbocharged three-cylinder, pushing a mighty 54 hp to all-four-wheels through a five-speed manual transmission. It isn’t much, but it’s adequate for the Jimny’s sub-2000-pound weight.

This Jimny was imported just a few months ago, and carries a clean Texas title. There are no service records available, but it appears to be in clean, usable condition. The previous owner claims to have repainted the SUV into its original color, and reupholstered the interior with fresh cloth. Inside, the right-hand-drive cockpit features an aftermarket Momo steering wheel, but is missing the original radio, leaving a hole in the center of the dash.

It’s slow, small, and right-hand-drive, but that only makes it that much more adorable. Head over to Bring a Trailer to bid on this cutesy 1990 Suzuki Jimny before its snapped up.