Just Listed: Jamiroquai Front Man’s “Cosmic” Lamborghini Diablo SE30

Without question, the Lamborghini Diablo SE30 is one of the brand’s most special automobiles. Created to commemorate Lambo’s 30th anniversary, the Diablo SE30 saw a production run of just 150 cars. Add a bona fide rock star history and a role in one of the most well-known music videos ever, and you’ve just made an already special car one-of-a-kind.

Bought by Jamiroquai front man Jay Kay after his first Diablo SE30 was destroyed in a crash, this Viola Metallic example went on to be featured in the band’s “Cosmic Girl” music video and into the annuls of history as one of the most iconic cars in all music history.

In the music video, Jay Kay is seen driving through tight mountain passes alongside a Ferrari F40, chasing a Ferrari F355 being driven by a lovely lady. What many don’t know, however, is that to get the head-on shots of Jay Kay and his passenger in the Lamborghini, the crew had to remove the windshield due to glare, which is why Jay Kay’s hair appears to be blowing in the wind even though all the windows are shut.

While Jay Kay sold the car years ago, it’s only gone through three other owners and racked up a scant 17,266 miles since new. The car is number 142 of 150 Diablo SE30s built in 1996. It’s powered by a naturally aspirated 5.7-liter V-12 that develops 523 horsepower and sends power to the rear wheels. To save weight, the power glass side windows were removed and replaced with fixed Plexiglas ones and a small, sliding vent window like you’d find on purpose-built racecars.

Lamborghini also removed features such as air conditioning, power steering, and the car’s stereo, and fit carbon fiber seats with four-point racing hardness and a fire suppression system. Unlike other Diablos of similar vintage, the SE30 also came with a different front fascia; brake cooling ducts, an enhanced spoiler, and special magnesium allow wheels.

Lamborghini additionally converted 15 of the 150 SE30 Diablos to Jota specification, which turned the already race-inspired supercar even racier with more horsepower, racecar parts, and an open exhaust.

Jay Kay’s old Lamborghini is one of only 16 to be done in right hand drive, features a blue cloth interior, carbon fiber dash and tunnel, and everything finished in soft suede. According to the seller, the body is in perfection showroom condition without a single scratch or curb mark. It also comes with a complete service history, the car’s original handbook, service book, tan leather wallet, and both keys and key fobs.

Finding yourself in this one-of-a-kind supercar, however, won’t come cheap. Diablo prices vary, with 1996 cars trading hands around the $138,000 to $141,000 according to Hagerty. This Diablo, because it’s one of only 150 built, and the rock star pedigree demands more with the seller asking a whopping $652,486 to get behind the wheel and relive those cosmic days.