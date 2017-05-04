Just Listed: A Gold-Plated 1987 Lamborghini Countach 5000 QV

It must be difficult to be a Countach owner. Once you’ve parked Gandini’s superwedge in your garage, where the heck do you go from there? The next logical step is the Diablo, but even Sant’Agata’s own can’t upstage the oldtimer. Countach meetups must be simply infuriating – no one can one-up each other. Don’t worry, RM Sothebys feels your pain. To assist your one-upmanship efforts, it’s auctioning off a white 1987 Countach with a gold-plated interior at the upcoming Villa Erba sale.

Just think about that for a second – a Lamborghini Countach with gold plating inside and out. Better yet, this isn’t some garish custom hack job. According to the listing, this is one of just two cars to escape the Italian factory wearing the bling.

It certainly isn’t subtle. The 23-karat trim splashes all over the cocaine-white interior, covering the gauge cluster shifter, shifter gate, steering column, trunk and engine release handles, and the full length of the door sills. The 79th element seeps onto the exterior as well, covering the badging and exhaust tips.

Regardless of the Trump-spec interior, the ’87 is in great condition. It’s a desirable 5000 QV, giving it performance to match the looks, and was the first Countach restored by Lamborghini Polo Storico, the automaker’s in-house restoration shop.

Even the usually reserved folks at RM Sothebys couldn’t help but giggle at the ridiculousness of this pure, unfiltered draught of the 1980s, mentioning that “this particular Countach would fit right in at Miami Beach.”

The car carries a high pre-sale estimate of around $630,000 ahead of the May 27th sale at Villa Erba.