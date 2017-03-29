Just Listed: Ex-KGB 1989 Tatra 613

You want weird and obscure? Try this 1989 Tatra 613 on for size. Not only was the Tatra 613 not sold in the U.S.A, but it was only sold in very, very limited numbers to the public, primarily used only by government officials. As if this wasn’t interesting enough, this black 613 was supposedly used exclusively by KGB agents during the early 1990s.

According to the listing, this 613 was “specially built” for use by the KGB, just before the branch was decommissioned in 1991. The Czech-built 613 wears a handful of KGB-spec components, including magnetic quick-disconnect roof lights, hidden siren system with a wide array of siren patterns, removable antenna, and a hidden kill switch.

Like most Tatras, the 613 sports a rather unusual drivetrain. Power comes from a rear-mounted, air-cooled 3.5-liter V-8. 200 hp is routed to the rear wheels, managed by a four-speed manual transmission.

Unlike most police vehicles, which are usually used up and abused by the time they make it to the secondhand market, the KGB Tatra carries just 15,000 miles on the odometer. It’s clean, well presented, and is likely one of a handful of 613s in the U.S.

