Just Listed: Driver Condition 1963 Maserati 3500 GTi Superleggera Coupe

Thanks to exponential auction prices and pretentious bragging rights at top-level concours, the pool of unrestored, driver-quality vintage Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Maseratis is rapidly shrinking. While there’s a recent push for original condition cars, those that were restored some years ago are often run through a restoration shop before hitting the market again. Because of this, we were excited to see that Bring a Trailer’s got a mostly original 1963 Maserati 3500 GTi Superleggera for sale.

It’s a beautiful car, especially wearing this particular hue of gold. According to the ad, the car was originally Grigio Fumo (gray), but was repainted in 1965 to the gold paint it wears today. The coat hasn’t been refreshed and features a number of imperfections due to age.

Unlike contemporary Ferraris and Lamborghinis, Maseratis of this era were motivated by high-compression inline-sixes. This ’63 is powered by a 3.5-liter engine that produced around 217 hp when new, managed by a five-speed manual transmission. Mechanically, it’s in good nick, with recent work done replacing the valves, resurfacing the aluminum head, rebuilt water pump, and transmission service.

Inside, the Connolly leather is thought to be original, including the material on the seats and headliner. The switches, carpet, and controls are believed to be original. The odometer reads 57,000 miles, so this hasn’t exactly served as a daily driver.

According to BaT, the current owner utilized this fabulous Italian grand tourer for a number of vintage rallies. It isn’t perfect, but this mechanically-sound Maser is perfect for the aforementioned rallies, cruises, and short roadtrips. We hope the next owner will be sympathetic with both repairs and touch-ups.

Head over to Bring a Trailer to bid on this 1963 Maserati 3500 GTi Superleggera before its gone.