Just Listed: Dean Jeffries’ 1956 Porsche 356A GS Carrera

Usually, when it comes to Porsches, we like ours to either be fastidiously original, or follow along with the recent “outlaw” trend. Keeping this in mind, when Dean Jeffries’ customized Porsche 356 popped up for sale on Petrolicious, we couldn’t help but share it.

If you’re a purist, you might want to look away. This curvaceous coupe began life as a regular 1956 Porsche 356A GS Carrera, an extremely desirable variant of the 356 in its own right. Jeffries, a cornerstone of the budding customization scene in California during the 1950s and 1960s, modified the coupe into the bulgy, swoopy creation offered here today.

In the front, an Abarth-style bumper was added in steel, blending well with wider fenders and recessed headlights. Bill Hines, the “Lead Slinger” hot rodding legend, helped install a set of functional roof scoops, a la Mercedes 300SL. Inside, Jeffries had the seats reupholstered by local Eddie Martinez, along with a rear shelf and push/pull knobs for the dashboard controls.

The design might be polarizing for some, but no one can deny the impact Jeffries’ Porsche had on the kustom scene. During Jeffries ownership, the car amassed 30 first-place finishes at various national car shows. He sold the car in 1962, which then made its way through a handful of owners before settling in with Jack Walter in 1971, who began a full restoration.

Somewhere along the line, the original four-cam 1.5-liter Carrera-spec flat-four was replaced with a 1.6-liter four-cam, an engine worth upwards of $250,000 by itself. Given that, the original GS Carrera spec, and kustom-culture provenance, it’s lofty price of $765,000, just a touch underneath the value of a stock GS Carrera, is not inappropriate.

If you’re sufficiently deep-pocketed and fancy adding one of the most influential and well-known custom Porsches ever to your collection, head over to Petrolicious before it leaves the market.