Just Listed: Clean 1987 Toyota 4Runner

It’s relatively simple to find clean, restored examples of vintage 4x4s from the 60s and 70s, but when the model years get newer, the number of unmolested, clean off-roaders from the ‘80s and even ‘90s dwindles to near zero. When one does surface, we can’t help but get excited, as is the case with this fresh 1987 Toyota 4Runner listed on Bring a Trailer.

This is a first generation 4Runner, and like most SUVs of the day, was essentially a closed-cabin Hilux pickup truck. Power comes from a 2.4-liter 22R-E inline-four, capable of 114 hp and 140 lb-ft of torque. It isn’t fast, but it’ll get you where you need to go on any terrain, and that’s enough for us. Power is routed to all-four-wheels through a five-speed manual transmission and a two-speed transfer case.

This 4Runner is fresh from a mechanical refresh in 2016, a $3,800 service that included transmission rebuild, new clutch, replacement of front and rear brakes, water pump and muffler. According to the odometer, its only traveled 84,453 in the past 30 years.

This body-on-frame 4Runner is one of the later first-gens that dumped the solid front axle for a new independent setup, drastically increasing on-road usability and handling. Aside from aftermarket bumpers, this truck remains pleasantly stock.

Inside, it’s a 1980s time capsule. The cockpit matches the crimson exterior, looking a whole lot better than we imagined it would. For the most part, it’s clean and blemish free, aside from a few wear sections on the gear shift and pedals.

Head over to Bring a Trailer to bid on this mint 1987 Toyota 4Runner before it’s too late.