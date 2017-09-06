Just Listed: Barn Find 1969 Ferrari 365 GT 2+2

How confident are you with a wrench? Are you the type to buy a leaky, tired project over a running example just for the challenge? If you’ve got a few years to spend in the shed, gird your loins, cash in your 401k, and set aside some garage space for Bring a Trailer’s barn-find 1969 Ferrari 365 GT 2+2 project.

If you’ve struggled with resuscitating your stalled MGB for a few years, run far, far away from this Ferrari–this isn’t for the faint of heart (or wallet). Thanks to an insatiable market, prices for anything wearing the cavallino rampante have reached stratospheric levels that extend not only to the cars, but to parts and services as well. Even if you attack this on your own, it won’t be cheap. Considering these “Queen Mother” Ferraris change hands for around $250,000 in perfect condition, it might not be a profitable exercise either.

However, as far as passion projects go, this is probably as good as it gets, provided you have the skill and patience to pull it off. The Ferrari appears to be in good condition, owing to a 45 year ownership under the same roof, mothballed into storage 30 years ago after a few “speed and law enforcement” issues arose. The car was reportedly running well when it was put into storage, so there may be a chance of kickstarting the 4.4-liter V-12 after a carburetor rebuild, fuel system rework, new fluids, and new gaskets.

Visually, the paint is dull and faded, and there are a few spots of rust around the body. Inside, the seats will need a full restoration, as will the wood accents that have cracked and varnished from years of neglect.

If this didn’t scare you off, head over to Bring a Trailer to bid on this dusty 1969 Ferrari 365 GT 2+2 before some other unwitting soul snaps it up.