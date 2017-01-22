Just Listed: 51,000-Mile 1995 Mercedes-Benz E320 Cabriolet

Usually, classic car ownership is a masochistic endeavor, often ending in a grab-bag of bloody knuckles, empty wallets, and broken relationships. We’re big fans of obscure one-off oddities that require five-figure maintenance bills, but we still get misty-eyed over some of the more stout classics on the market. On the subject of dependability, you won’t find a better-built cabriolet than this low-mileage 1995 Mercedes-Benz E320 Cabriolet up for grabs over at Bring a Trailer.

It might not look like much when parked next to the swollen, ‘roided-out hulks from AMG, but the E320 is one of the landmark Mercedes drop-tops, and we don’t say that lightly. Like the legendary W114 230SL “Pagoda” from the late 1960s and early 1970s, the W124 E320 was built to a higher standard, even for Mercedes. Structurally, the W124 Cab received a raft of reinforcements in key areas, including the floors, windshield frame, door frame, convertible top storage compartment, and transmission tunnel. This lent the W124 Cab an unshakable sense of solidity in an era of floppy, limp-noodle convertibles.

This particular 1995 example is in fantastic condition, thanks in part to having just 51,000 miles on the odometer. It features only regular wear-and-tear, specifically some cracking on the wood around the shifter, a very commonplace issue with 1980s and 1990s Mercedes. Under the hood, the 3.2-liter inline-six engine is in tip-top working condition, and puts out a respectable, 217 hp and 229 lb-ft of torque.

If you’re looking for a dependable open-air cruiser that will never leave you stranded and will likely only continue to appreciate in value, hop on over to BaT to submit a bid on this 1995 Mercedes-Benz E320 Cabriolet before it’s snapped up.