Just Listed: 41,000-Mile 1997 Acura Integra Type R

Clean, low-mileage JDM gems are still out there, folks – you’ve just got to be patient. Bring a Trailer’s proven to be one of the best sources of unmolested Japanese neo-classics, and it looks like it holds onto that distinction with a new low-mileage 1997 Acura Integra Type R that’s up for grabs.

Of all the ‘80s and ‘90s Japanese icons, clean Integras seem to be the rarest of the bunch. Depreciation dropped these coupes into the hands of neglectful and abusive second, third, and fourth owners, causing the mass majority of Integras to carry heavy modification, tacky aesthetic upgrades, and faded paint jobs. Even if they escaped extensive modification, most have accrued high mileage over the two decades since they were new.

This rare Integra Type R seems to have mercifully escaped the ravages of time, wearing only minor scuffs and surface rust on the undercarriage. Since 1997, the Type R rolled just 41,000 miles, and is ready for many more at the hands of a new steward.

Like all 320 of the U.S.-bound ’97 Type Rs, this car wears traditional Championship White paint. Despite the low odometer reading, this car was involved in a front-end collision at some point, requiring bodywork and repair. Not many details are known, but the listing admits there are VIN plates missing from the driver’s door frame, door, hood, and fenders. Still, the car comes with a clean title, so it’s reasonable to assume the repaired damage was cosmetic.

Head over to Bring a Trailer to check out this 1997 Acura Integra Type R survivor before it’s gone.