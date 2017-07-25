Just Listed: 400-Horsepower 1989 Volvo 240 Battlewagon

Once known for its robust drivetrain and role as the ultimate suburban kid-mobile, the Volvo 240 has come a long way in the enthusiast community. Thanks to the plug-and-play nature of the 240’s cavernous engine bay has led to some seriously fast “Bricks.” Bring a Trailer’s got a perfect example of the Turbo-brick breed in the form of a boosted 1989 Volvo 240 wagon.

According to the seller, this five-door was modified by a Volvo-centric shop in Portland. Upgrades to the stroked 2.5-liter B230F four-cylinder include a billet crank, H-beam rods, beefier pistons, 8V cylinder head, aggressive camshaft, bigger turbocharger, reworked intake manifold, and uprated fuel pump/injectors.

These modifications reportedly push power output up to a heady 325 hp to 427 hp, depending on tune. Grunt is managed by a five-speed Getrag 265 manual transmission, sending power to the rear wheels.

To help this sled handle the extra speed, the Brick is fitted with RSI coilovers, adjustable rear spring perch kit, poly bushings, and thicker IPD front sway bars. Inside, sweet Sparco race seats in the front keep occupants snug.

Head over to Bring a Trailer to bid on this incredibly cool 1989 Volvo 240 battlewagon before it’s snapped up.