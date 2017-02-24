Just Listed: 2015 McLaren P1 Heads to Auction with Proceeds Donated to Rose-Hulman Institute

Feeling generous? If you’ve got some room in the garage and a couple million bucks to burn, Gooding & Co. is auctioning off a well-spec’d McLaren P1, with proceeds going to the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

Sure, the high estimate of $2.3 million might be exactly double the original purchase price of the car, but you can bid confidently knowing that not only is this money going to charity, but the P1 you receive is handsomely optioned and will only continue to climb in value as modern hypercars begin to establish themselves as instantly collectable.

Whoever commissioned this P1 knew what they were doing. The electric blue paint contrasts well with red trim running the length of the car, and continues into the cockpit with various interior control pieces colored in the same blue paint. Inside, this P1 features extremely rare Daytona-style seats, an option fitted to just two cars.

Mechanically, this P1 is identical to the rest of the production run, carrying the same hybridized 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 setup, pushing out a monumental 904 hp and 723 lb-ft of torque. Power is managed by a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, sending power to the rear wheels.

If you’re looking to contribute to the Rose-Hulman Institute and take delivery of a seriously-special McLaren P1, make sure to register with Gooding & Co. before the car is up for grabs on March 10th at Amelia Island.