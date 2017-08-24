Just Listed: 1998 Toyota Mega Cruiser

Tired of listening to Toyota Land Cruiser owners act all high and mighty about reliability and off-road capability at your local trail run? Check out this massive, obscure, and very JDM 1998 Toyota Mega Cruiser available on Goo Net Exchange.

Despite appearances, this bears no relationship with the contemporary Hummer H1. However, the resemblance is uncanny—since the Mega Cruiser was designed primarily with military use in mind, we’re sure the designers had numerous Hummer posters on their wall in the design studio.

Underneath the gargantuan body beats a large 4.1-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder, offering up 153 hp and 282 lb-ft of torque, available from a low 1,800 rpm. This is routed to all-four wheels through a four-speed transmission that works in conjunction with three locking differentials. To improve handling and driving dynamics with such a large vehicle, a relatively uncommon four-wheel-steering system is used.

Inside, it’s about as luxurious and user-friendly as the H1. Hard metal and plastic surfaces abound, offering up a cockpit that’s better suited to offroad expeditions rather than casual cruises up the shoreline.

If you’re willing to import it from Japan, the Mega Cruiser is available on Goo Net Exchange for a relatively affordable $90,000.