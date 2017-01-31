Just Listed: 1997 Ferrari 550 Maranello

There aren’t many deals to be had in the bloated Ferrari market, but if you look hard enough and you’re willing to buy something a little newer, you can still come out on top with a rapidly appreciating classic. Bring a Trailer’s rosso 1997 Ferrari 550 Maranello up for grabs is a perfect way to round-out an existing collection or get your hands on a guaranteed future classic.

It takes a trained eye to tell the earlier 550 Maranello and the later 575M apart, but there are a few subtle differences. Notably, the 575M was available with both an automatic and manual transmissions, while the 550 Maranello arrived with only a gated six-speed manual transmission. In this regard, the 550 is seen as the last of its kind, and a landmark Ferrari.

Sure, Ferrari offered automatic transmissions long, long before the 575M, but the 550 was the precipice right before the brand began to see incredible success. Thanks to a diversified customer base that preferred the worry-free driving experience offered by the automatic transmission, Ferrari doesn’t offer a single manual transmission in its lineup.

This particular 550 was originally ordered in Europe, and later federalized for use in the States. With 26,000 miles on the clock, the 550 isn’t necessarily low mileage, but it features very minor wear and tear from 20 years of use.

Underneath the skin, the 5.5-liter V-12 breathes through a modified carbon fiber Prodrive intake, and sounds-off through the stock exhaust system with deleted resonators. Before a recent reconditioning, the car wore a Prodrive rear decklid spoiler and Novitec bumpers, so paint in those areas is fresh.

There’s plenty of service and maintenance records, so bidders can rest easy. If you’re interested in one of the final V-12 Ferraris that were exclusively manual-transmission, head over to Bring a Trailer to submit a bid.