Just Listed 1996 Maserati Ghibli Cup

Though Maserati peaked in the early 1970s, there was a revival in the late 1980s and early 1990s that led to the emergence of some seriously cool performance coupes from Modena. This short lived renaissance is all but forgotten today, especially in the U.S., which was deprived of most cars wearing the Trident from the late 1980s until the early 2000s. If you want to play catch-up, Bring a Trailer’s got one of Maser’s best, a 1996 Maserati Ghibli Cup

Before the Ghibli nameplate was slapped on a large sedan, the historical badge was applied to a series of athletic grand touring coupes that predated the GranTurismo. These smooth two-doors picked up where the much-maligned Biturbo left off and utilized a heavily modified variant of the Biturbo’s V-6 engine.

To ramp up interest, Maserati developed a spec-series for the Ghibli that let wealthy privateers could bash fenders in special Ghilbi Open Cup race cars. These were competitive and engaging cars, nearly matching the lap times laid down by the contemporary Ferrari 355 Challenge series.

Buoyed by the success, Maserati released a very limited run of 60 road-going Ghibli Cups that purloined some go-fast equipment from the track-only cars. The suspension, brakes, exhaust, wheels, and tires were all upgraded over the standard car, along with a specially-tuned variant of the V-6.

The twin-turbo 2.0-liter V-6 packed a very impressive 325 hp and 275 lb-ft of torque, giving the Maser the highest power-per-liter figure on the market at the time, besting even the twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 in the Jaguar XJ220 and the 3.5-liter quad-turbocharged V-12 in the Bugatti EB110.

This particular Ghibli Cup is presented in very good original condition. Despite the rarity and difficulty of maintenance, the Cup has covered 74,000 miles since new, making this one of the higher mileage Cups in existence.

It’s located in Italy, and it isn’t quite eligible for legal importation to the U.S., but if you’re willing to stuff it in a storage unit overseas for another five years or apply for a Show and Display permit, head over to Bring a Trailer to bid on this seriously cool 1996 Maserati Ghibli Cup before its gone.