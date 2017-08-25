Just Listed: 1994 Porsche 928 GTS

If you missed the boat on cheap aircooled Porsches—we feel your pain. Looking for a shoulder to cry on? Maybe rebounding to some of Porsche’s other offerings is your next move. Values of special variants of the 944 , 914, and 928 are still within reason, especially compared to their rear-engined siblings. Bring a Trailer’s fresh 1994 Porsche 928 GTS is a perfect example, if you’re in the mood for a V-8 grand tourer.

This is a 1994 GTS, indicating that power comes from a 5.4-liter naturally aspirated V-8 engine that pushed 345 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels. This example sports the four-speed automatic over the optional five-speed manual, so we’d imagine this is better suited for cruising up the Riviera rather than blasting up a canyon.

Despite the aggressive name, the GTS isn’t as hardcore and performance-oriented as the modern 911 GTS’. This was the final iteration of the 928, offering up new stylistic touches like Cup II wheels, painted rear wing, bigger brakes from the contemporary 911 Turbo, cup side mirrors, and flared rear wheel arches.

This white-over-tan 928 is in very good condition, wearing only 95,000 miles on the odometer. A recent service included new ignition wires, rotor, cap, fuel pressure damper, and filter. Three years ago, the timing belt, fuel pump, and accessory belt was replaced.

It’s not going to be inexpensive, but compared to the prices of 993s from the same era, this 1994 Porsche 928 should be a more cost effective way at claiming a classic Porsche. Head over to Bring a Trailer to submit a bid before it’s gone.