Just Listed: 1993 Mazda RX-7 and 1995 Acura NSX

Got the JDM itch? Of course you do — at least, the market thinks so. For fans of Japanese cars, the current state of the segment is a Catch-22. Prices continue to climb for older Japanese cars, but at the same time clean, unmolested examples have seeped from the woodwork. It’s a bit late for speculators, but if you want to get into the market before it truly explodes, Bring a Trailer’s got two JDM legends up for grabs.

1993 Mazda RX-7

Poring over the photos of this mint RX-7, we can’t help but pine for the return of Mazda’s rotary engine. The lines, stance, and presentation of this FD RX-7 are timeless in ways which many frumpy ’90s cars are not.

Every FD arrived on our shores packing the 13B 1.3-liter, twin-turbocharged, twin-rotor engine, which was good for a very healthy 252 hp. The curvaceous coupe was lauded for its impeccable handling and on-road character, thanks in part to a balanced chassis and relatively low weight.

This FD has covered just 34,000 miles since 1993 and was maintained flawlessly by a local Mazda dealer. Aside from a sometimes faulty oil pressure gauge, it’s a clean, no-surprises example.

1995 Acura NSX

Well, we hope you like red. Completing a second side of the holy pentagon of Mazda RX-7, Toyota Supra, Acura NSX, Mitsubishi 3000GT, and Nissan Skyline GT-R (or 300ZX, depending on who you ask), this NSX is one of the all-time greats.

Power comes from a mid-mounted 3.0-liter V-6 engine, pushing out 270 hp when brand new. This gumption is managed by a five-speed manual transmission, considered by some to be easier to use than the six-speed transmission installed in later models.

Somehow, this NSX has passed through the hands of some seriously strong-willed owners, considering the car has traversed just 7,490 miles since new. Because of this, it’s in near pristine condition, wearing only very small blemishes and nicks.

Head over to Bring a Trailer to bid on the RX-7 and NSX before they’re gone.