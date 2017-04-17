Just Listed: 1993 Ferrari 348 Serie Speciale

Make no mistake — not all Ferraris are created equal. For all of the multi-million dollar Ferraris that speckle the concours field, you’ve got the less desirable Ferraris, a family that includes the 308 GT4, the Mondial, and the 348. Still, peek between the lines, and you’ll run into a few special edition models elevated above the chaff that maintain healthy market prices. Case in point: Petrolicious’ 1993 Ferrari 348ts Serie Speciale.

A U.S.-exclusive model that was limited to just 100 units, the Serie Speciale is a model often forgotten about by even the most hardcore tifosi. Even in person, one is hard to pick from a crowd of 348s. Visually, the SS package added a revised front bumper, side rocker panels, front and rear grille inserts, and a body-colored rear engine decklid. Inside, the only cues were slightly different leather door panels and F40-style leather seats.

Underneath, each SS is fitted with a less-restrictive exhaust and retuned engine, pushing the 3.4-liter V-8’s output up to 312 hp. This slight boost, along with a shorter final drive ratio and new Pirelli P Zero tires helped drop the 0-60 mph time from 5.6 to 5.3 seconds.

This particular 348 SS remains in remarkable condition, having traveled only 17,429 miles since it rolled out of Maranello. Despite appearances, the 348 is unrestored and remains as it left the dealership floor.

Where most Ferrari 348s hover around the $45,000 – $65,000 mark, this very rare Serie Speciale rings in at $145,000. It isn’t a bargain, but it’s a very good entry point into the limited edition Ferrari market — and is sure to appreciate in the future.

