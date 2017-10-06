Just Listed: 1992 Mercedes-Benz 500E

Believe it or not, there was a time when it was commonplace for German automakers to collaborate on a shared project. Platforms, powertrains, and developing technology were often shared ventures, especially in the case of relying on the specialty of the other manufacturer to improve the product. The fruits of co-op efforts were often the best of both worlds, as is the case with Bring a Trailer’s 1992 Mercedes-Benz 500E.

In the mid-1980s and early 1990s, if you wanted a brutally fast and extremely comfortable German sedan, the AMG madmen in Affalterbach were your first stop. In a bid to make a four-door monster of its own, Mercedes teamed up with Porsche to stuff 500SL mechanicals into its W124 sedan, creating one of Merc’s earliest understated autobahn bruisers.

To start, the dynamic duo shoehorned Mercedes’ 5.0-liter V-8 under the hood, returning 322 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque. This extra oompf is sent to the rear wheels through a beefed-up four-speed automatic transmission, allowing for a 0-60 mph sprint in the mid-five-second range, making it one of the fastest four-doors of the day.

Thanks to just over 234,000 miles on the clock, this 500E wears a fair bit of wear and tear consistent with regular use as a daily driver. There are a number of rust spots spread out over the body, along with faded plastic trim, paint chips, and a semi-worn interior. In our eyes, this just means we’ll have less of a complex about abusing this on a backroad than we would with a factory-fresh example.

Head over to Bring a Trailer to bid on this 1992 Mercedes-Benz 500E before someone else adds this rare Mercedes-Porsche collaboration to their garage..