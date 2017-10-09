Just Listed: 1992 Autozam AZ-1

Mid-engine layout, manual transmission, gull-wing doors, right-hand drive, and the dimensions of a Japanese Kei car—this 1992 Autozam AZ-1 listed on Bring a Trailer ticks all of these boxes.

The quirky two-door was designed and built by Suzuki but was sold under Mazda’s Autozam brand, which primarily sold compact and kei cars for the Japanese market. It was only sold from 1992 to 1994, with a mere 4,392 cars produced.

This example was imported to the United States earlier this year. It won two awards at The Little Car show at the 2017 Monterey Car Week before being put up for auction.

The AZ-1 is powered by a turbocharged inline three-cylinder displacing 657cc mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The three-banger makes 63 hp at 8,500 rpm. It isn’t much, but it only has to move less than 1,600 lb of car.

Its gullwing doors are in working order and the body is said to be good shape. It shows no signs of repair from an accident, but some rust can be seen in isolated areas in the doors and engine bay.

This particular AZ-1 rides on Volk TE37 wheels wearing new Federal tires. It has an aftermarket roll bar mounted behind the seats but otherwise remains stock.

The interior is fairly bare bones but features two-tone blue-and-grey factory-installed seats, air conditioning, and an aftermarket Kenwood audio system.

Along with the car, the listing buyer will receive several original accessories including a spare tire, window covers, road flare, magazine, and a tool bag that was an optional add-on. The seller doesn’t have any service records from the car in Japan, but did keep a record of an oil change and the new tires.

Snag this 1992 Autozam AZ-1 on Bring a Trailer before another kei car enthusiast makes off with the rare oddball.