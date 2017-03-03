Just Listed: 1991 Nissan Figaro Is Adorable in All the Right Ways

Nope, that isn’t an egregious typo — this little two-tone pistachio coupe was produced by Nissan in the early 1990s, not the 1960s. Bring a Trailer’s got one of these retro-fab two-doors for sale, with just 3,900 miles on the odo to boot. The Nissan Figaro was never sold outside Japan, so just seeing one, let alone finding one for sale Stateside is quite the treat.

Developed as part of Nissan’s “Pike” car series for the 1991 model year, only 8,000 were initially made, with a further production run of 12,000 added to compensate for the insatiable demand. As you might have gleaned from the pictures, the Figaro pulls stylistic inspiration from a wide array of vintage cars, particularly 1960s Fiats.

In this pursuit, the little Figaro sports round, chrome-framed headlights, white wheel caps, contrasting white roof on pastel-colored body, and compact, diminutive features. Inside, a vintage-style gauge cluster and Bakelite-style knobs.

Underneath the adorable skin beats a 1.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, sending power to the front wheels through a three-speed automatic transmission. It isn’t a scorcher, but this isn’t the car best suited for backroads or track-duty.

This particular Figaro is in near-perfect condition, having traversed just 3,900 miles since new. It’s mostly original, with only a few components changed out for better condition parts over the years.

If you’re interested, head over to Bring a Trailer to submit a bid.