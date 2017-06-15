Just Listed: 1991 Land Rover Defender 90 200 TDi

In case its not obvious, we’re suckers for vintage 4x4s. If it’s boxy, rugged, and ready for a trail run, we’re into it. Bonus points if it’s something we never got in the U.S. Considering this, imagine our excitement when we stumbled upon Bring a Trailer’s 1991 Land Rover Defender 90 200TDi.
Too many Defenders have succumbed to either a full concours-ready restoration or have been lifted, bored-out, pumped-up into ‘roided overland vehicles. BaT’s Landie is a perfect medium, remaining in very good overall condition, while carrying enough wear and tear to not give weekend warriors pause when the way turns muddy.
In a sea of black, silver, green, and tan Defenders, this red-over-white example is wonderfully cheery. The white steel wheels, white roof, and ‘90s-style body graphics make this Defender as fun to look at as it is to scuttle up a berm.
This Defender was recently acquired from an Italian estate sale and imported to the U.S. in March of this year. Its 2.5-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder is fresh from a recent mechanical reconditioning, a service that included new brake shoes and pads, belts, block seals, shocks, timing belt, steering arms, and wheel cylinders. The nifty safari-style roof rack was also a recent addition.
Head over to Bring a Trailer to bid on this colorful off-roader before its gone.
